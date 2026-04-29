Fun for family and four-legged friends at Dog Show and Craft Fair

FOUR-LEGGED friends and all the family can enjoy a great day out at a Fun Dog Show and Craft Fair in Greenfield.

The event, hosted by Greenfield Dog Club at their base on Chew Valley Road, opposite the Kingfisher, takes place on Saturday, May 17 from 11am to 3pm (gates open 10am).

More than 30 stalls will offer a large variety craft items, dog treats, cakes, honey, jams, community and charity stalls, and more.

Come and meet the rescue donkeys from the Donkey Breed Society Charity or take part in the Have-a-Go Rally or Have-a-Go Agility.

And don’t miss the chance to enter the Fun Dog Show, with a host of classes to pick from including cutest puppy, waggiest tale, most talented trick / treat catcher, and fancy dress.

Registration for the Fun Dog Show starts at 11am, and the classes commence at 11.30am.

30am: Cutest Puppy (up to 12 months old)

50am: Most Handsome Dog (12 months and over)

10pm: Prettiest Princess (12 months and over)

30pm: Wonderful Rescue

50pm: Distinguished Veteran (7 years and older)

20pm: Waggiest Tail

40pm: Most Appealing Eyes

2pm: Most Talented Trick / Treat Catcher

20pm: Fancy Dress

40pm: Best In Show (1st places qualify)

Greenfield Dog Club, formerly Northern Alsatian and All Breeds Training Club Society, started as a small club in 1928 at Keb Lane and then moved to Middleton Junction in 1964 and Greenfield in 1974. Its goal is to promote and advance responsible pet ownership and training for the dogs.