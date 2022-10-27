Rejected Lydgate homes development goes to appeal

AN appeal has been launched against rejected plans to build three houses in historic Lydgate.

The permission in principle application for the Stockport Road development was turned down by Oldham Council planners in April this year.

Saddleworth Parish Council and local authority highways engineers had previously recommended refusal.

Now, an appeal on behalf of applicant, Mr S Leigh, has been made by Emery Planning, to the Planning Inspectorate based in Bristol.

The full details can be accessed via the local authority’s planning portal and inputting the application number PIP/348651/22.

OMBC planners previously stated: “The proposed development does not constitute limited infilling in a village within the Green Belt or conform to any other forms of appropriate development as defined in paragraph 149 of the National Planning Policy Framework.

“The proposed development would therefore represent inappropriate development within the Green Belt.

“The proposed development, by virtue of siting, scale, massing and design would create an over-dominant and incongruous form of development that would detract from the character and appearance of the surrounding area, including causing significant harm to designated heritage assets compromising the Lydgate Conservation Area and White Hart and St Annes Church Grade II listed buildings adjacent to the site.”

However, Emery highlight a successful scheme in Plumley, Cheshire where an appeal for infill housing in the Green Belt was allowed.

The same statement of case adds: “There is no basis for suggesting that the principle of three numbered dwellings in this location, which falls within the village of Lydgate as acknowledged by the Council, would undermine the general character and appearance of the area.

“The properties along Stockport Road are laid out in linear fashion and this reflects the character of the built form of Lydgate.

“The proposed development would reflect this linear pattern of development by infilling the gap that exists between existing buildings.

“Matters relating to detailed design, layout, appearance, scale and landscaping would be resolved through a Stage 2 application.”

Only one person out of 36 public responses was in favour of the development on a rectangular piece of land between number four Stockport Road and St Anne’s Church. Both the church and White Hart Inn opposite are Grade II listed.

As part of the appeal process, all previous representations on the application have been forwarded to the Planning Inspectorate and the appellant for consideration.

However, anyone wishing to make comments, or modify/withdraw previous representation, you can do so online at https://acp.planninginspectorate.gov.uk

If you do not have access to the internet, comments can be posted to:

F Cullen BA(Hons) MSc DipTP MRTPI IHBC, The Planning Inspectorate,

Temple Quay House, 2 The Square,Bristol, BS1 6PN

All representations must be received by October 25, 2022 and quote the appeal reference APP/W4223/W/22/3306367.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

