O’Donnell Solicitors reflects on a decade of growth – with further ambition

A SADDLEWORTH solicitors is celebrating 10 years of excellence.

But if you think O’Donnell is slowing down, think again. Its aim of providing benefits on its doorstep will not see the foot come off the gas.

From its foundations in 2016 as a two-director firm led by James and Rebecca O’Donnell, the practice has expanded significantly.

It now boasts a dynamic team of more than 25 legal professionals and support staff, including five directors.

With three accessible offices in Uppermill and Grasscroft, its work sees specialist expertise provided across family law, conveyancing, employment law, private client work, corporate and commercial services, dispute resolution and medical negligence.

And it has built a reputation for delivering city centre-standard legal services – providing comprehensive support – to local residents and businesses.

The feedback is clear as clients consistently praise the team for their approachability, clear communication and the practical advice they receive.

Whether it is helping someone navigate the emotional complexities of family law, guiding a first-time buyer through property conveyancing, or representing a business in employment or commercial matters, the firm’s focus remains on making legal support accessible, understandable and effective.

Crucially, it has not lost touch with its roots and remains a champion of community life and a driving force behind O’Donnell Solicitors’ decade of success is its commitment to local employment.

The firm actively recruits from within the area wherever possible, growing its team with talented individuals who understand and reflect the values of the people they serve.

This approach ensures any success is shared with local families and contributes directly to the local economy.

And beyond legal work, O’Donnell Solicitors has made community engagement a core part of its identity, proudly supporting local charities, grassroots sports teams and schools, demonstrating a genuine commitment to local causes.

The firm has sponsored organisations including Mossley AFC Running Club, Mossley AFC Football Club, Uppermill Cricket Club and Greenfield Cricket Club.

And every year, it adopts a charity to support via various fundraising activities.

Beneficiaries have included Reuben’s Retreat, Maggie’s Centre in Oldham, Emmaus in Mossley, Mahdlo, Oldham Mountain Rescue Team and Manchester Children’s Hospital.

It is also proud to support much-loved fixtures such as the Saddleworth Village Olympics, the Mossley 10k and Uppermill’s Whit Friday Brass Band Contest, all of which play an important role in community life across Saddleworth and beyond.

But there is no sitting back and resting on laurels as O’Donnell reaches 10-years-old.

A spokesperson said: “The firm stands as a testament to what can be achieved with a commitment to quality, community and people-centred values.

“Through continued investment in local talent, support for community causes and our focus on providing a legal service that blends straight-talking advice with approachability and efficiency, the firm is well-placed to build on its first decade of success and make an even greater impact in the years ahead.”