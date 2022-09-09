Coliseum seeks young dancers and actors to join Robin Hood this Christmas

OLDHAM Coliseum Theatre is auditioning for talented young people to join the cast on stage for this year’s pantomime, Robin Hood.

The theatre is seeking three pairs of young actors, made up of both boys and girls, aged between 9 – 12 who will play the Babes in the Wood and three teams of boys and girls aged between 9 – 15 who have dance ability and love working as part of a team to form the pantomime’s Chorus.

Both groups will perform alongside the Coliseum’s professional actors including the theatre’s Pantomime Dame Richard J Fletcher and Shorelle Hepkin, playing Robin Hood.

Auditions for the Babes will take place on the evening of Wednesday, September 21. There is no need to prepare anything in advance but places must be booked.

The session will include a drama workshop and some movement. The closing date for registrations for Babe auditions is 10am on Friday, September, 16.

Auditions for the Chorus will take place on Sunday, September 18. There is no need to prepare anything in advance but places must be booked.

Auditionees should attend in dancewear with trainers and soft dance shoes. The closing date for registrations for Chorus auditions is 10am on Wednesday, September 14.

If chosen to join the pantomime, rehearsals will be up to three sessions a week for Babes and up to four sessions a week for Chorus from Monday, October 17 – Saturday, November 5 plus longer sessions during the week of Monday, November 7.

Each young person will need to have approximately six full days and a half day off school for performances between Saturday, November 12 and Saturday, January 7.

To book a place, email the Coliseum’s Administrator Rebecca Howarth at rebeccahowarth@coliseum.org.uk who will send you an online registration form to complete.

Auditions slots for both roles will be allocated on a first come, first served basis. See the Coliseum’s website for full details.

Oldham Coliseum Theatre’s annual pantomime has been entertaining families of Oldham and beyond for generations.

With the perfect blend of slapstick, silliness, hit songs and panto magic, Robin Hood is right on target for the perfect festive family treat. Join Robin and his band of Merry Men on the arrow-shooting, thigh-slapping adventure of a lifetime.

Robin Hood runs at Oldham Coliseum Theatre from Saturday, November 12, 2022 – Saturday, January 7, 2023.

Tickets can be booked on 0161 624 2829 or at www.coliseum.org.uk

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

