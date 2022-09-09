Millgate to change Proms event to Concert for Queen Elizabeth

THE planned ‘Millgate Night at the Proms’ concert will be replaced by a special ‘Millgate Concert For Queen Elizabeth’ following her death.

There will be a selection of music and song on Saturday, September 10 (7.30pm start) at the Millgate Arts Centre in Delph as a tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday, September 8.

The concert will feature Mirriam Lawton, Martin Bradbury, Carol Hunter, Emily Drake, Peter Wakefield, Richard Healey, Kim Healey, Jon Crebbin, Rebecca Wood and the Diggle Starlets with Philip Voldman (piano).

The Queen’s support for the performing arts and her personal love of musical theatre was well-known.

Saddleworth’s leading performers (young and less young) will perform songs from the shows, including the Queen’s favourite song by Rogers and Hammerstein.

This late programme change comes in response to the news that the BBC Last Night of the Proms has been cancelled, so there will be no live link up with the BBC as in previous years.

The organisers Saddleworth Live said: “We hope you will want to come together to celebrate and reflect upon the life of our late Queen and you are of course invited to sing the national anthem with us, ‘God Save the King’.”

All tickets for ‘Millgate Night At The Proms’ are valid for this performance, so you do not need to do anything if you are already a ticket-holder.

For any questions, please contact Tim on 07515 392462.

