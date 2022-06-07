Jubilee celebrations raise roof at Springhead Sports and Social Club

THE four-day Jubilee bank holiday got off to a fantastic start with a special event at the Springhead Sports and Social Club on Wednesday, June 1.

More than 120 joined in the celebrations and were entertained by artist Scott Metcalfe and served a fantastic buffet as well as trying their luck on a free raffle.

One member said: “It was great to see so many people out enjoying themselves after the challenging times we have all had.

“The team that runs the club put on a great night, and we can’t wait for the next event.”

