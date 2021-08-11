Come rain or shine in Saddleworth?

Jon Baylis gives a weather forecast for Saddleworth for the next few days…

AUGUST… the final summer month and so far so… poor, with only a couple of days in the 20s and half-a-month’s worth of rain falling in just three days. It can only get better, right?

Thursday (August 12): A cloudy start with any patchy rain moving away and warm sunny spells developing. Breezy. Max 21°C.

Friday: Windy with bright spells. Most places dry but the odd shower can’t be ruled out. Cooler. Max 19°C.

Weekend: Generally settled and certainly much better than last weekend’s washout.

Saturday: An area of rain will flirt with southern parts of NW England, so one to keep an eye on, but early indications suggest this stays away so a day of sunny spells albeit a bit breezy. Max 18°C.

Sunday: Generally cloudy with some bright spells. Chance of some drizzle on the hills during the morning. Max 18°C.

Outlook: Fingers crossed; the Jet Stream is forecast to move north and high pressure will be given the chance to build.

Sunny or bright spells, with some cloud toppling over the top of the high at times. A lot of dry weather if this goes to plan. No signs of a heatwave at this stage.

Thanks for reading and you can follow me for forecasts on Twitter, @ChadWeather.

July 2021 Statistics

Max: 30.0°C (22nd)

Min: 10.8°C (28th)

Average: 17.2°C

Average Dew Pt: 13.2°C

Wettest: 32.4mm (4th)

Average Humidity: 79%

Average Barometer: 1015.1 hPa

Max Gust: 20.7mph (29th)

Average Wind Direction: WNW

Rain: 89.4mm

Rain Registered Days: 12

Dry Days: 19

