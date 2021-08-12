Crompton House students ‘thoroughly deserve’ excellent GCSE grades

STUDENTS at Crompton House Church of England School ‘thoroughly deserve’ their excellent GCSE grades after working incredibly hard over the last two years, said headteacher Karl Newell.

Attainment at the school is well above the national average, with 27 per cent of all results at grades 7-9, 66 per cent grades 5-9 and 81 per cent grades 4-9. In total, Crompton House students received 109 top grade 9s.

Mr Newell said: “I am very pleased to congratulate our Year 11 students on their excellent GCSE results.

“As you know, this year’s GCSE results had to be awarded differently from usual, after exams were unable to go ahead due to Covid-19.

“However, we need to remember our students have worked incredibly hard over the last two years and thoroughly deserve the grades that they have been awarded.

“Exams are only the conclusion to many 1000s of hours of lesson and independent work. I am confident that the grades achieved by our pupils are a true reflection of their ability.

“I am particularly pleased that a significant number of our pupils have achieved top grades.

“We are looking forward to seeing many of our students return to Crompton House Sixth Form in September and to hearing how others have been successful in gaining places on various college courses.”

Outstanding results include Katie Meyrick with seven grade 9s, one grade 8 and two grade 7s; Dylan Roberts with five grade 9s and 5 grade 8s; James Catanach with six grade 9s, one grade 8 and three grade 7s; Alexander Bateman with four grade 9s, four grade 8s and two grade 7s; Holly Maguire with four grade 9s, four grade 8s and two grade 7s; Zachary Woodward with four grade 9s, four grade 8s and two grade 7s.

Freya Liles with three grade 9s, five grade 8s and two grade 7s; Annie Meaden with four grade 9s, three grade 8s and three grade 7s; Erin Leavy with four grade 9s, two grade 8s, three grade 7s and one grade 6; Olivia Wild with three grade 9s, three grade 8s and four grade 7s; Oscar Adamson with four grade 9s, one grade 8, four grade 7s and one grade 6; Daniel Kelly with three grade 9s, three grade 8s, three grade 7s and one grade 6; Jake Murray achieved three grade 9s, four grade 8s, one grade 7 and two grade 6s.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

