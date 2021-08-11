Scott receives England call up

A PROUD moment beckons for Waterhead Warriors’ Scott Parnaby who is about to represent his country.

The 17-year-old from Moorside has been selected to play for England Community Lions in two fixtures this month.

Scott, who plays stand-off or loose forward, is in the squad to play Wales at Colwyn Bay on August 22 and against Wales Colleges four days later at the AJ Bell Stadium, Salford.

“I will be proud to represent England, though I am a bit nervous thinking about it,” he explained.

And Scott is hoping it is another stepping stone towards his lifelong dream of becoming a professional rugby player.

Scott, a former pupil at St Anne’s, Lydgate; Hodge Clough and Royton and Crompton School, is currently at Hopwood Hall’s rugby academy while studying for a BTEC.

He is in his first season at Warriors having previously started playing at Oldham St Annes and later switching to Saddleworth Rangers where Andy Whittaker played a key role in his development in the juniors.

Scott, a lifelong Leeds Rhinos’ fan, has been playing for Warriors’ Under-18s but was handed his first-team debut for the derby at Saddleworth Rangers where they won 26-22 on Saturday (Aug 7).

