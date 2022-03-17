Special celebrations to mark 150 years of St Edward’s Parish in Lees

ST Edward’s Church in Lees is hosting special celebrations to mark the 150th anniversary of the founding of their parish in 1872.

The church, in Spring Lane, has been refurbished and a large mural depicting the Resurrection of Christ and a second icon of St Edward has been painted on the interior walls by Aidan Hart, a renowned iconographer who has produced works for cathedrals and churches internationally.

The parish was established from St Mary’s Church in the centre of Oldham and the first church was built on a site off John Street, Lees.

To mark its opening in 1872 a procession was held from St Mary’s Church, led by Lees Brass Band.

Now, a similar smaller walk will be carried out on Sunday, April 3 from the site of the original church in John Street to the present St Edward’s Church in Spring Lane.

The procession starts at 3pm, led by Delph Brass Band, and celebrations will continue afterwards in the Parish Hall.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

