Uppermill FC donates kit sponsorship to local charity

A SADDLEWORTH football club is doing its bit for the community by donating a strip sponsorship to a local cause that helps families in need.

Uppermill FC has followed up a summer fundraising drive, which raised more than £1,250 in cash and new school clothes for the youngsters at St Agnes’ School, on Knowls Lane in Lees, by letting Our Community Wardrobe Oldham adorn some of its shirts.

It has built up a strong relationship with the Lees-based group’s founder, Sally Maher, and is keen to promote her efforts as it distributes pre-loved clothing and other essential items to people.

Now Uppermill FC’s under eights side will have it on their kit in a continuing drive to reach out into the community the club sits in and provide help and support to those less fortunate.

Their coach, Chris Squibbs, readily agreed to the notion and said: “When our chair, Steve Southern, suggested this, all the coaches in our age group thought it was an excellent idea.

“Not only do our players look smart in their new kits, they are helping to publicise the work of the Community Wardrobe, upon whose support many local families depend.”

Uppermill FC has launched a 15-month project to have each of its teams, from under-six to the first team, kitted out in the same strip, seeking to create a ‘One Club’ message and present a forward looking, prosperous club to everyone they meet.

And it felt it appropriate to reserve one of the kits for a free sponsorship for one of its charity partners.

Uppermill FC chairman Steve Southern added: “We continue to be grateful for the support that our sponsors provide to us and we take our duties to our local community very seriously.

“With out new kit project unfolding, we thought it appropriate to, in effect, donate one sponsorship to one of our fundraising partners.

“The work that Sally does at the Community Wardrobe deserves a more public recognition, so what better way than to have one of our teams have the Our Community Wardrobe Oldham name on the front of their shirts?

“That way, the Community Wardrobe is publicised every time our under-eights take to the pitch.”

For her part, Sally continues to be ‘blown away’ by the support from Uppermill FC.

She said: “The Community Wardrobe has so many wonderful and generous partners, and Uppermill FC continues to be one of our most supportive – and creative!

“On behalf of all the families that we support, can I say (another) big thank you to Uppermill FC.”

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

