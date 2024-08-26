Saddleworth cricketers remember Rob Jones in the best possible way

A FOUR-FIGURE sum was raised in the memory of a much-loved part of Saddleworth’s cricket community as two sides battled it out.

Family bragging rights were also on the line – but the Rob Jones Memorial Game was about much more.

Greenfield Cricket Club was busy as it hosted nearby Saddleworth CC at its Ladhill Lane ground on Friday, August 16.

The hosts were captained by Rob’s son, Adam, while the visitors were led by the late treasurer’s brother, Richard.

Even before the counting of funds raised for the Rob Jones Foundation finished, the £1,000 mark had been passed.

And both family members know how the cause’s work to help people get into playing cricket can go beyond the crease.

“It’s a great way to honour my dad,” said Adam. “He was heavily involved with the junior teams here – he was one of the coaches when I was young and carried on long after I was involved.

“He helped loads of kids come through the ranks at Greenfield and when the committee put the idea to the rest of the family that they wanted the proceeds from this to go towards junior cricket, we couldn’t think of a better cause.

“All he wanted was to see juniors from the local club ago on and be successful in the adult game.

“My cricket started with the summer school here, so the fact the foundation can subsidise the cost and get more kids into cricket – kids who otherwise wouldn’t – is a great thing.”

“It’s a great legacy,” Richard, who has been involved with the junior section at Saddleworth CC, added. “And this game was a nice way to bring the two clubs together. He’d have loved to have seen it, with his relatives and friends playing.

“And the foundation is helping kids, and adults, who fall in hard times get into the game we all love.

“Even if one person gets into cricket and makes one person get into the game and make something of it, it’s been worthwhile.

“Rob would love that.”

The Rob Jones Foundation was set up after the then treasurer and former player at Greenfield CC, who also played for Saddleworth CC, passed away following a short illness in his early 50s in 2022.

Vice-chairman Simon Patrick recalled a collection following his funeral being far larger than anyone thought, sparking the idea of the foundation.

“We thought, ‘What would Rob appreciate?’” he said. “He was always big on giving everyone a chance and making sure no-one was prevented from playing cricket for reasons of financial constraint.

“It helps anyone who wants kit or anything like that and it’s helped fund a couple of players who played a game at Lords and a number of juniors with kit and membership fees.

“This season it was used to subsidise the summer school, which had more than 60 children attend.”

Chairman Jason Taylor added: “We felt the foundation was a great way of keeping Rob’s memory alive.

“And what it’s done is enabled us to give money to people who otherwise may not have been able to play cricket, as well as subsidise some coaching.

“We’re very proud of it and want it to continue for many, many years.”

Once the 20-over match started, competitive spirit came out – in the friendliest possible way.

When asked if he was wanting to beat his relative, Adam added: “Of course I was, it was a game of cricket – and my uncle was with me.

“We were playing for a good cause but we both wanted to win.”

Richard, on the other hand, insisted: “I’m not really that competitive, but I was playing to win.”

*APPLICATIONS to access the Rob Jones Foundation can be made by clicking www.greenfieldcc.org.uk/rjf-application/.

