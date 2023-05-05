Rotary Club racks up half century

SADDLEWORTH Rotary Club could be forgiven for raising a bat as it prepares to celebrate its 50th Charter Night.

The group, which helps organisations and causes in its local community, will mark its founding on Tuesday, May 23, at the White Hart in Lydgate.

The Saddleworth club’s main fundraising event for more than 40 years has been the Saddleworth Summer Show, which has expanded to include their open air music event, Wellifest.

Both run in conjunction with Oldham Metro Rotary Club and support community groups and individuals. This year, these events take place on June 24 and 25.

Charter Night will celebrate the positive impact the club has had on the community over the years, after joining clubs worldwide in supporting local communities.

But it will not just be about looking back – the club will also look forward to continuing to provide a service in the community in the future.

Entry to the celebration event is £35 a head and includes a three-course meal, the warm-hearted company of Club members and local speakers Jessica Jones and Clare Bennett.

Saddleworth Rotary President Ian Brett said: “This is not an event only open to Rotarians.

“We welcome anyone who has an interest in knowing more about us or who has been supported by the club in the past.”

If you would like to share Saddleworth Rotary Club Charter Night, want to know more about the event, or Rotary itself, contact secretary Clint Elliott by email at clinteelliott@gmail.com or by calling his mobile on 07778 160008.

