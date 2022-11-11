Community champion Peter to step down from UCAN role

PETER Killan is stepping down as group leader of Uppermill Community Action group (UCAN) at the end of next month.

And while one person has come forward, another volunteer is required to share the work load and ensure the group, formed in 2005, carries on its sterling community service.

UCAN, supported by Canal and River Trust, helps improve and maintain the canal corridor through Uppermill.

Volunteers are also converting the former dredging tip near the viaduct into a woodland habitat, adding a pond to make it a haven for wildlife.

Autumn is always a busy time for UCAN and the group has cleared the carpet of fallen leaves from the towpath alongside the canal in Uppermill.

Recent and continued heavy rain means leaves lead to slippery underfoot conditions making it potentially dangerous for walkers using the towpath.

So, clearing work is a priority for UCAN who use collected fallen leaves as habitat piles for the rich and varied local wildlife or save them as leaf mould at for local allotments.

Two years ago, Peter, or ‘Peter the Sweeper’ – as he became known – single handedly swept around three quarters of a mile of towpath from Wade Lock to Wool Road car park at Dobcross. In the process, he raised more than £4,000 for Dr Kershaw’s Hospice in Royton.

Anyone interested in becoming a group leader is invited to contact Peter on 01457 878361 or email peterkillan@hotmail.com

UCAN’s next outings are scheduled for Saturday, November 26 and Thursday, December 8.

Members usually meet at Spring Gardens, Moorgate Street [by the canal bridge], Uppermill at 10:00 am but this can sometimes vary.

All equipment will be provided by the Canal and River Trust (CRT) but volunteers are recommended to wear suitable clothing and stout footwear.

