Oldham Foodbank launches Christmas Appeal for donations

A CHRISTMAS Appeal has been launched by Oldham Foodbank for donations as more people than ever look for support.

As times get even harder for many households across the borough, thousands are turning the Foodbank for basic food supplies.

With demand outweighing supply, donations are needed now more than ever before, so all donations are welcome.

Oldham Foodbank is particularly in need of tinned fish, UHT Milk, tinned meat, tinned tomatoes, tinned carrots, tinned fruit, rice pudding, tea bags, jam, toiletries, baby milk, nappies, and tinned dog or cat food.

You can donate at local supermarkets or drop your donations off in person at Oldham Foodbank’s Unit B base on the Prince of Wales House Industrial Estate off Vulcan Street in Derker.

Find out more about Oldham Foodbank online.

