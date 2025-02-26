Community effort makes defibrillator available to all in Springhead

A NEW defibrillator in Springhead is now available to the community thanks to the efforts of The Spinners Arms pub, Saddleworth Round Table, the local community group and councillors.

The defibrillator, or AED, has been installed in its yellow cabinet, on the front wall of The Spinners Arms, on Woodbrook Road.

The emergency medical device delivers a controlled electric shock to try to get the heart beating normally again after a cardiac arrest and can increase survival rates by 50 to 70 per cent if used within three to five minutes.

Cllr Alicia Marland explained: “A project was started in 2023 when two paramedics began to crowdfund to enable a defibrillator to be purchased for their local pub, The Spinners Arms.

“I read their request on social media and offered to help in sourcing additional funding as I have been fortunate in getting many other defibs installed over Saddleworth and Oldham.”

Cllr Marland approached Saddleworth Round Table and they, along with Cllr Garth Harkness, provided funds towards the AED kit.

Also a grant application was submitted by Mick Wilkin, landlord of The Spinners Arms, which covered half the cost of the defibrillator machine and this was supported by the Scouthead and Austerlands Community Group.

Ryan Smith, of Saddleworth Round Table, said: “We are pleased to continue our support in providing essential and possibly life-saving defibrillator equipment in our community.

“This is now the fifth device we have supported directly in Oldham, working with Oldham Council and partners.

“Defibrillators significantly increase the chances of survival of anyone who suffers an out of hospital cardiac arrest, so we are only too happy to play our part in increasing the number we have in our local community.

“Our fundraising from our successful community events funds these types of initiatives so if you see a Round Table event advertised please consider attending and supporting these type of fantastic local worthy causes.”

Cllr Harkness, who used his councillor budget to fund the remaining cost, said: “I’m delighted that this has been installed and is available 24/7 for all the community to use.

“It is important these are accessible to all and I’m in full support that more defibs need to be installed across our rural areas so using the community pub is a great location.

“A CPR and defibrillator awareness session is being run by Gareth, one of the supporting paramedics, at the pub on Wednesday, March 5 to give people the confidence to know what do in an emergency situation as often people don’t think they should get involved for fear of doing something wrong so I would urge people to attend.”

Other nearby publicly accessible defibrillators are located at Old Mill House in Springhead, Springhead Community Centre on Ashes Lane, Cooper Street in Springhead and The Three Crowns pub at Austerlands.

