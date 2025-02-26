Jazz stars Helena Debono and Charlie Bates set to dazzle Saddleworth

JAZZ lovers in Saddleworth are in for a special night as two of London’s brightest young talents, Helena Debono and Charlie Bates, bring their acclaimed show to the Millgate Arts Centre on Friday, March 1.

The performance is part of their nationwide tour celebrating their latest album, A Thousand Nights, which has been winning hearts across the country.

Released late last year, A Thousand Nights has been praised for its orchestration and contemporary take on jazz, recorded with a stunning 55-piece orchestra in some of London’s most prestigious studios.

The album has already gained national recognition, earning airplay on BBC Radio 3 and Jazz FM – where it was named ‘Album of the Week.’

For Charlie Bates, this will be his first visit to Saddleworth, while Helena Debono is already familiar with the Millgate Arts Centre.

“I’ve been there a few times to see different shows,” she shared. “The way the stage was each time was different. It’s a very intimate room – even though it seats a fair few people, it still has that real, intimate feel. You never feel like you’re far away from the audience.”

That close connection with listeners is something the duo cherish.

“Quite a lot of the jazz clubs in London, which we play at fairly frequently, are actually around that kind of size,” Charlie explained. “We really like it. You get that buzz from a big enough audience, but you also get that intimacy. You can see people’s faces, you really feel like you’re getting to know them, and you can have a chat afterwards.”

Their Millgate set will be a carefully curated mix of jazz classics and original compositions from A Thousand Nights.

“We’ll be performing songs that people will be familiar with,” Helena said. “We sit in that commercial jazz space – think Frank Sinatra or Ella Fitzgerald, that kind of swinging band sound.”

She also noted the growing popularity of jazz among younger audiences. “There’s a real appetite for this style of music when you see artists like Raye coming through. She’s got that jazz vibe in her performances and is becoming really popular with younger audiences. It’s exciting to see.”

Charlie, a multi-award-winning composer and pianist, has an impressive résumé, including accolades such as the Ivor Novello Award and the Eddie Harvey Arranger of the Year Award. His compositions have been performed across Europe, and he has worked extensively with the National Youth Jazz Orchestra and the prestigious NDR Big Band.

Helena, meanwhile, has captivated audiences with her soulful interpretations of jazz standards, performing at venues such as Ronnie Scott’s, Cheltenham Jazz Festival, and even Buckingham Palace. A former vocalist for the National Youth Jazz Orchestra, she has also established herself as a sought-after vocal coach.

With a quartet featuring vocals, piano, double bass, and drums, their Millgate performance promises an unforgettable evening of live jazz at its finest.

Tickets are priced at £20 and are available from the Millgate Arts Centre website. A Thousand Nights is available to stream on all platforms, including YouTube.

