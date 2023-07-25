Oldham cancer charity sees living cost worries increase among service users

AN OLDHAM charity has told how it is seeing a huge increase in people living with cancer who are worried about the effect of the cost-of-living crisis.

A new survey conducted on behalf of Maggie’s shows that almost half (48 per cent) list the rise on daily costs as one of their top worries.

Of the 250 people polled nationally, 71 per cent said they were worried about their cancer diagnosis, 48 per cent were also worried about the rise cost of living expenses, while 21 per cent of people surveyed said they were very concerned about the rising costs of food.

A further 19 per cent of people also cited climate change as a source of worry.

In an August 2022 poll, 77 per cent of people living with cancer thought the cost-of-living crisis will affect their chances of successful treatment.

Neil Murray, Benefits Adviser at Maggie’s Oldham said: “We are definitely seeing an increase in people coming into our centres worried about money at a time when they should be able to focus on their treatment.

“People suddenly have a reduced income – or no income at all – when the cost of the most basic living expenses are higher than ever.

“Then there are the added costs of having cancer such as heating and extra travel for hospital appointments.

“The good news is that there is help out there, but the problem now is the time it takes to get people access to that help.

“On top of the three or six- month qualifying periods, it often takes between 12 and 16 weeks for benefit payments to be approved which is a very long time for someone to be struggling with money while also undergoing treatment.

“There needs to more help for people living with cancer.”

Julie Tennant, 58 and from Heywood, told how she is especially worried about the cost of living and rising food bills, as she is having to take time off from her job as a support worker and is living on half-sick-pay, which will soon expire.

She explained: “I came to Maggie’s for support for my cancer diagnosis and found out I could apply for PIP and statutory sick pay through a benefits adviser in the centre.

“My situation is tricky because my sick pay has been very limited because I had been off before with long covid for seven months two years ago.

“This means that I’m currently living off £125 a week and this is about to be cut off. £125 does not buy very much these days, so my husband Andy and I are having to be very careful, especially when it comes to our food shop and we have to plan what we buy very carefully.

“Andy is disabled and can only work 25 hours per week so there is no option for him to be able to work overtime either.”

Since Maggie’s opened its first centre in 1996, the charity has developed a programme of support that is proven to help people with cancer, as well as family and friends, take back control.

