Community pays tribute following death of ‘Franky Fine Buys’

COMMUNITY tributes have poured in following the death of popular former Uppermill shop owner Frank ‘Franky Fine Buys’ Bradbury.

Frank, who ran Fine Buys emporium on the village High Street with his wife Doreen for nearly a quarter of a century, passed away aged 79 on July 30, 2025.

The announcement on Pogson and Armitage’s website confirms: “Frank passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on 30th July 2025, aged 79 years.

“He was the beloved husband of Doreen, much loved Dad of Carol and Julie, father-in-law of Alex and dear son-in-law of Doreen Jones. He was the proud grandad of Maria, Tony, Nick and Kelsey and great-grandad of Hattie.”

His funeral will take place on Monday, August 18 with a service and committal at Dukinfield Crematorium at 12noon. Please email Frank’s family on FBradbury.family@gmail.com to confirm attendance.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the British Heart Foundation c/o Pogson and Armitage Ltd, 53 Huddersfield Road, Diggle OL3 5NT.

Frank was a well-known and well-loved member of the local community, first setting up shop in Court Street with Doreen, spending 10 years there.

They then moved ‘Fine Buys’ to Uppermill High Street, spending 22 years there before closing for the last time on October 21, 2020 for a well-earned retirement.

Tributes posted on Pogson and Armitage’s Facebook announcement include: “Very sad, he was a character! Sending love to his family.”

Others commented: “What a lovely man he was! Sending condolences to all the family” and “I have such find memories of Frank, always pleasant with a lovely smile.”

And another added: “When my boys were young and visited their Grandma during the school holidays the highlight of their visit was a trip to Frankie’s.”