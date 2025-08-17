Councillor calls for Royal Mail U-turn on Post Box changes

A SADDLEWORTH councillor is urging Royal Mail to reconsider the change of traditional post boxes in three villages to digital parcel post boxes.

Dobcross, Diggle and Delph will all see their red post boxes converted into digital parcel post boxes in the coming weeks, but Uppermill has avoided the same fate.

The process will mean customers can post parcels without going into the post office or shop – taking away vital income from the community stores.

‘Disappointed’ Garth Harkness, Liberal Democrat Councillor Saddleworth North Ward, has asked Royal Mail to reverse the decision.

He said: “I was disappointed to hear about the recent removal of the post box in Dobcross. I have written to Royal Mail to express these concerns and would urge others to do so too.

“I understand that the post box will be turned into a digital post box where any revenue from this would now go direct to Royal Mail and take this away from the community shop.

“Dobcross like many villages has had difficulties keeping open their post office. It is a community led scheme which provides an excellent service and the only shop in the village.

“The proposed changes will significantly impact the community shop and could impact the viability of the Post Office and the shop.

“It is extremely disappointing that the community have not been asked if they want this. From what I have heard, it seems clear that residents do not want the changes and would prefer to keep using the shop and post office for this service.

“This post box lies in a conservation area and therefore any changes have an impact on the conservation area. Royal Mail should carry out a consultation process.

“I have asked Royal Mail to reconsider and maintain the status quo.”

Tim Newbold, manager at Dobcross Village Store and Post Office, is encouraging customers to continue coming inside to receive personal help and service as they post letters and parcels at the post office counter, as well as retain the income for the community shop.

He told the Independent: “When people use the digital post box, we will lose the income as it will bypass the post office. It’s only small fees we take but it adds up and it is vital money for the shop.

“Customers get personal service and advice about postage when they come inside and talk to us but you get none of that from a box.

“We have a fantastic team and we pride ourselves on customer service so we hope people keep coming inside with their letters and parcels.”

Cllr Harkness has also written to Debbie Abrahams, MP for Oldham East and Saddleworth, to highlight his concerns and seek her support.

He wrote: “I understand revenues from the new digital post boxes will go direct to Royal Mail and nothing will go to the post boxes.

“In Diggle and Dobcross they are the only shops and Dobcross runs a community-led shop. These changes could significantly impact the viability of the post offices and shops and leave no coverage of post offices in the area.

“This will impact residents who rely on the services they provide. For larger items, support with forms and collections residents will then need to travel elsewhere. It is clear some residents would struggle with a new digital drop off point.

“At the time of writing, I have not had a response from Royal Mail. I would ask, as our MP, if you could support us by raising concerns to Royal Mail to help ensure we ensure the viability of our community shops and post offices.”