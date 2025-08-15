Saddleworth-based students help Rishworth School to huge success

SADDLEWORTH-BASED students contributed to a huge increase in grades achieved at Rishworth School.

Many from the area cross the border into West Yorkshire for their education and this year was a huge success.

For they achieved an impressive overall value-added score of +0.47, meaning they performed, on average, 47 per cent of a grade higher than expected based on their starting points.

Academic excellence was further highlighted with almost 40 per cent of A-level grades awarded at A–A*, placing Rishworth students more than 10 per cent above the national average.

Vocational results were equally strong, with 75 per cent of grades awarded at Distinction – Distinction*.

Rishworth students are now progressing to a wide range of competitive universities across the UK and abroad, studying courses which include Mechanical Engineering, History, English and Creative Writing, Accounting and Finance, Sports Science, and Humanities.

Students not going to university are pursuing course-related careers in professional sport and the performing arts, such as Olympic training with M11, attending the Royal Academy of Music and Netball Coaching in Australia.

Rishworth School’s Creative and Performing Arts (CAPA) department celebrated remarkable success, with 100 per cent of students achieving full marks (95/95), earning double Distinction* across the board.

In addition, those undertaking the Extended Project Qualification (EPQ) also impressed, with 100 per cent of entries graded at A*–B.

Head of Rishworth School, Mrs Jessica Sheldrick, celebrated another year of excellent attainment, stating: “In my first year as Head, I’ve had the privilege of seeing many of our Sixth Form students grow – some from their earliest days in nursery.

“Their achievements this year reflect not only academic excellence, but also the character and commitment that define our school.

“I’m incredibly proud of each and every student.

“As they move on to new adventures, they take with them the values and confidence that will serve them well in whatever path they choose.”