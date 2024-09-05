Community secures fourth defibrillator boost for Diggle

A FOURTH defibrillator has been installed in Diggle to expand the coverage of the life-saving equipment in the village.

The new defibrillator was secured thanks to a project headed by Gill Pearce of Diggle Village Community.

Although there are three already installed for community use – outside Kilngreen Church, outside Warth Mill and outside Diggle Nursery – there was not one available near the village entrance.

With dozens of houses due to be built on the land in front of Saddleworth School, by Pogson and Armitage was an ideal place for a fourth defibrillator to be installed and Diggle Village Community thanks them for their kind gesture of using their building for its installation.

The project was a group achievement involving Claire Thompson who donated the defibrillator from Saddleworth School, Cllr Luke Lancaster who donated towards the installation costs, Ian Mills from the Roger Tanner Trust who donated towards the defibrillator case and Pogson and Armitage’s Sarah Barlow who offered her premises.

Diggle Village Community hopes to offer training for its use to Diggle residents, with more details to follow when available.

