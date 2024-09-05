Springhead IT firm urges others to support community with good deeds

A KIND-HEARTED Springhead company is encouraging others to support local charities and their community after seeing the difference their ’20 Good Deeds’ initiative has made.

Aspect IT, an IT support firm, committed to carrying out 20 good deeds last summer to mark their 20th anniversary and has just completed their final project.

Now they hope other businesses will feel inspired to take on similar missions and help those in need.

Peter Dorotiak, Director for Aspect IT, commented: “We’ve always been passionate about giving back and making positive change in our community. Even before our 20 Good Deeds initiative started, we were always looking for ways to support non-profits.

“We’ve done different things for different charities in the past, but this initiative was extra special for us given its nature and scale.

“We believe it’s so important, now more than ever, for businesses to get involved with the charitable work going on in their community and do good. It’s a rewarding experience and you meet many inspiring people.”

Many of Aspect’s Good Deeds started with reaching out to a charity they had found online and asking them what items they needed. The team at Aspect would then go shopping and deliver the items directly to the charity.

The IT company also offered up their skill and expertise for Good Deeds, creating a free website for Leeds Ukrainian Community Association and helping a local animal rescue set up an online fundraiser.

The majority of Aspect’s Good Deeds were completed in the local area but the team also ventured further afield to places like Leeds, Huddersfield and even Ukraine.

Peter accompanied Huddersfield to Ukraine Humanitarian Aid on one of their trips there, where he helped deliver Christmas presents to orphaned children.

Closer to home, Aspect helped charities including Oldham Foodbank, Age UK Oldham, Pennine Mencap, The Crib Oldham and Maggie’s Oldham.

They also sponsored a staff member’s mum who ran the Great Manchester 10k Run in May, raising money for her local Maggie’s cancer support centre.

Peter added: “Our mission to complete 20 Good Deeds may be complete, but as a business, our mission to make a positive change is ongoing.

“We’ll carry on completing more Good Deeds in our community in the future, as and when we can, and we’d encourage other businesses to do the same.

“Charity work is invaluable but for volunteers to carry on doing what they do, they need our support.”

Founded in 2003 by directors and IT professionals Ian Howarth and Peter Dorotiak, Aspect IT provides an array of services to businesses based across the north of England.

Services include general IT Support as well as IT Consultancy, Cloud Services, Software Development, VoIP Services, Web Design and Social Media Management.

You can read about each of Aspect IT’s Good Deeds in more detail on their social media and blog.

