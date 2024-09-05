HPP daredevils take fundraising efforts to new heights – 15,000ft!

THREE daring businessmen are taking their fundraising endeavours to new heights – 15,000ft to be exact.

Joint founder and owner Martin Hill of Oldham-based Hill’s Panel Products (HPP) will be joined by directors Dan Mounsey and Andy Evans for a skydive in aid of Maggie’s cancer centre.

Weather permitting, the trio will take to the skies on October 11 from the Black Knights Skydiving Centre at Cockerham, south of Lancaster, which offers the highest skydive in the UK at 15,000ft.

The three skydivers were asked to raise £400 each to take part in the parachute jump, and they have already well surpassed that and set a new target of £1,500.

The adventure follows HPP’s fundraising for Maggie’s, which is based in the grounds of The Royal Oldham Hospital, as part of World Cancer Day earlier this year, which raised £350.

Dan explained: “We went to Maggie’s to present them with a cheque and while we were there we were shown around and given an insight into the work that goes on.

“It was then we spotted the skydiving opportunity on their social calendar, and it really caught our eye. Now we can’t wait for the day to come, it’s very exciting!”

A love of aviation runs deep in the Hill family as joint founder Malcolm, father to Martin and his brother Stephen who own and help to run the business, served in the RAF as part of his National Service and later became a qualified private pilot.

He flew a Cherokee Arrow four-seater plane for 43 years, accumulating 2,500 flying hours, and passed on his enthusiasm for flying to both brothers who are now qualified private pilots themselves.

If you want to sponsor the HPP trio, you will visit their fundraising page.

Maggie’s Oldham is part of a UK-wide and overseas network of cancer support hubs, giving cancer patients, their families and friends practical, emotional and social support about such things as money worries, nutrition, exercise, wills and legacies. Find out more on their website.

HPP was formed in 1991 to supply components to the furniture industry. Since then, the company and product range have expanded greatly to more than 7,000 products. HPP manufactures and supplies board, doors, fittings and accessories for the fitted furniture industry, particularly kitchens and bedrooms. It also has a trade counter in Sheffield. Find out more on their website.

