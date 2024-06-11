Community shock after sudden death of travel agent Angela Mayall

TRIBUTES are pouring in following the sudden death of popular Saddleworth-based travel agent Angela Mayall.

The Saddleworth Independent understands that Angela, who worked with Designer Travel since 2008, passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2024.

In March, Angela collected the Luxury Travel Designer of the Year trophy at the TTG Luxury Travel Awards in London.

Last year, she celebrated a record-breaking year, growing her business by more than a quarter and boasting a 98 per cent repeat rate with customers delighted with her choice of independent, luxury holidays.

Colleagues, family and friends have left scores of messages sharing their love, sadness and shock at the death of the travel consultant, who went to Mossley Hollins High School.

Her daughter Olivia posted on Facebook: “My beautiful, beautiful mum, no words can ever describe how much I miss you already. Gone way too fast.

“I love you to the moon and back and I always, always will.”

Other tributes and comments posted include:

“Your smile, laugh and kind heart will be remembered by all that had the honour to have met you. A bright star taken too soon.”

“The biggest heart and always full of fun and joy, so kind and caring and always ready to help anyone who needed her. I feel so blessed to have spent precious time with her over the years and she will be missed by everyone who ever had the pleasure to meet her.”

“She always had a sparkle in her eye and a smile on her face, she was beautiful inside and out and just so much fun to spend time with. I am beyond grateful I was able to call her my friend and for all the amazing times spent together and memories made.”

“Why is it always the good ones that get taken. A truly genuine, inspirational lady.”

“Our Designer Travel family has lost a shining star. Heartbreaking news, so hard to comprehend.”

Angela wrote a regular column and ran competitions and giveaways with the Saddleworth Independent newspaper, and was a valued and popular contributor who will be sorely missed.

