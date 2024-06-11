New headteacher starts work at Oldham secondary school

IT’S all change at the top at a secondary school in Oldham which has over 1,000 students.

Gemma Cottingham has begun her new role as headteacher at E-ACT Royton and Crompton Academy.

She takes over from Andrea Atkinson, who has been appointed Executive Headteacher and will now oversee E-ACT’s northern cluster of secondary academies.

Ms Cottingham left her position as headteacher at E-ACT Parkwood Academy at the end of the academic year, having worked at the Sheffield-based school since 2011.

“I am incredibly excited to be moving across the Pennines to join the E-ACT Royton and Crompton team,” she said.

“Andrea and her colleagues have achieved outstanding things and I’m proud to have been given this opportunity to continue that great work.”

Ms Cottingham brings experience of guiding her previous school through the coronavirus pandemic and securing a ‘Good’ judgement from the education watchdog Ofsted in March last year.

She added: “I fully understand the energy and dedication that is required to effectively lead an E-ACT academy and I’m committed to providing the high-quality leadership that the team and pupils at Royton and Crompton know and expect.

“I look forward to getting to know the students and staff of E-ACT Royton and Crompton, and developing my role in the wider Oldham community.”

A spokesperson for E-ACT says Mrs Atkinson will continue to support Royton and Crompton and work closely with Ms Cottingham to ‘continue driving forward the success of the academy’.

“It’s been my absolute privilege to lead the team here at E-ACT Royton and Crompton, and I am so proud of everything the team has achieved,” said Mrs Atkinson.

“I am delighted to be leaving the leadership of E-ACT Royton and Crompton in very safe hands, and I have every confidence that Gemma will continue the journey of the academy with the same pace and energy.”

