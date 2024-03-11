Saddleworth travel agent scoops another accolade

A TOP travel consultant from Saddleworth continues to go places after claiming another prestigious award at a ceremony in London.

Angela Mayall, who is part of Designer Travel, collected the Luxury Travel Designer of the Year trophy at the TTG Luxury Travel Awards 2024.

The overall shortlist consisted of more than 120 travel companies across 19 categories.

The winners were announced at the industry event held at Raffles London at The OWO, hosted by the sector’s leading magazine TTG Luxury for the sixth successive year.

“I am absolutely over the moon to have won this prestigious award,” said Angela, who has won previous awards in her career.

“Having worked incredibly hard in the luxury field for so many years, this really is the icing on the cake for my business.”

Entrants had to compose a detailed submission covering areas including operations, customer service and innovation in product, before being judged by panels of industry experts.

The judges said of Angela: “With a 98 per cent repeat booking rate, Angela’s aim is to ‘showcase the best of the best’ to her clients and we agreed she has done that in spades this year.

“Angela impressed in the way she surprises, delights and celebrates her clients and squeezes every drop out of her travel opportunities to help promote her business, services and supplier partners.

“All her hard work has seen Angela achieve a record-breaking year. She has also given sustainable travel an important focus working with colleagues at Designer Travel on their Little Steps… Big Impact initiative. Many congratulations Angela!”

Angela picked up her accolade in the company of 350 leading luxury travel industry figures, marking the largest ever attendance for the event.

