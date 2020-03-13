Lyceum Theatre cancels ‘A Life’ production due to coronavirus

LYCEUM Theatre Oldham has cancelled its upcoming production of ‘A Life’ to help minimise the risk of spreading coronavirus.

The play was due to run from March 27 – April 4 at the theatre but chairman Phil McCarthy announced on Friday, March 13 it will not go ahead.

He said: “Having reviewed government advice and all available information regarding the coronavirus, we have made the decision to cancel and/or postpone our next play ‘A Life’.

“We will review whether we can perform the play we planned for June, ‘Holiday Snap’, in the coming weeks.

“The decision is not taken lightly and is based upon minimising the risk of infection to all those who visit our theatre.

“Protecting the health of all our members, volunteers and audiences is paramount over the coming difficult months.

“Although we believe the risk of infection is very small at present we have to consider the wellbeing of the more vulnerable members of the above groups and the danger of onward transmission to them.

“We trust you appreciate the reason for this difficult decision and we will advise you in the very near future about potential changes to future plays and ticket refunds too.”

