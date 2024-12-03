Saddleworth bowlers recognised with award after becoming lifesavers

SPORTS club members who were only out for a game of bowls are now award winners after becoming lifesavers.

Michael Riordan suffered a cardiac arrest at the Springhead Sports and Social Club – but two players leapt into action to revive him.

Fellow bowlers Eric Power and Jack Gaskell recognised the signs he was seriously unwell, called 999 but also made use of the defibrillator, which was only installed five months earlier.

And the Grotton resident they saved was on hand to present them with their Resuscitation Certificates after the incident in September 2023.

That April, Saddleworth West and Lees Councillor Alicia Marland organised the installation of a defibrillator after securing funding from a donation from a club member and the Saddleworth Rotary Club.

Defibrillators, also known as AEDs, allow members of the public to administer vital life-saving treatment and significantly increase the survival chances of anyone who suffers a cardiac arrest.

Only one in 10 people survive an out of hospital cardiac episode, so it is important that people know where their local AED is and have a basic understanding of how to use it.

The British Heart Foundation offers online training courses – learning CPR in 15 minutes through their RevivR course.

And Cllr Marland, who says another defibrillator will be installed at Springhead’s Spinners Arms ‘very soon,’ praised the heroic pair.

She said: “It was through their quick thinking and their lack of hesitation at stepping forward to give first aid that Mick was revived and made a full recovery.

“An air ambulance was also sent to the scene, landed on the bowling green and Mick was taken to a nearby hospital.

“He really was very fortunate that this defibrillator was so close by and that the players knew what to do.

“I was delighted to make it possible for this AED to be funded and put in such a prominent place so that users of the club and residents could have access to it 24/7.

“But never hoping that it would be used and particularly on a resident that I knew and had worked with.

“Many congratulations to Eric and Jack for receiving their awards and I wish them all many more happy hours of playing bowls together.”

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

