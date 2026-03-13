Solidary Stroll to help fund scholarships for Palestinian women

STEP out on a Solidarity Stroll around Saddleworth’s beautiful scenery in aid of the Saddleworth Palestine Women’s Scholarship Fund.

The spring fundraiser event will take place on Sunday, April 26, starting at 10.30am at the Satellite Centre, on Wellington Road in Greenfield.

It will be a five-mile circular walk with a half-hour picnic stop, so please bring your own savoury food.

The walk will be followed by Afternoon Tea and a Talk on hiking in the West Bank from 2.30pm to 4pm at the Satellite Centre.

People are welcome to join either or both parts of the afternoon and please register your interest in advance by emailing the group: Saddleworth.pwsf@gmail.com

No fee to enter but £10 donation suggested (pay on the day). Larger or smaller donations welcome.

The charity raises money to fund scholarships for Palestinian women to go into higher education.