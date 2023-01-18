Controversial Grasscroft barns conversion given go ahead

PLANNING chiefs have granted permission for barns to be converted into three properties, despite large local opposition.

Alan Davies, of Meltham-based 3D Development, has been allowed to turn the site on Clough Lane in Grasscroft into a two-bedroomed, a three-bedroomed and a four-bedroomed residential plot.

That came despite 26 people, Saddleworth Parish Council and local borough politician Cllr Max Woodvine speaking out against it.

Oldham Council’s planning committee heard on Wednesday, January 18 how the application, originally lodged in 2020, would see small extensions demolished and ground levels reduced to allow onsite parking.

However, a new extension would be placed on one of the units to form a garage and roof terrace.

Documents for it stated: “The property has remained empty for some time and there is a need to renovate the Barns to provide a positive contribution to the urban area.

“The addition of a third dwelling does not have a detrimental effect and adds to the value of the property and provides a deliverable scheme.”

And Mr Davies told the committee: “We’ve worked very closely with the planning department to get a development that works well for the area.

“It’s a brownfield site with dilapidated barns that need to be refurbished and brought back into use.”

However, several people were dead against the project and Cllr Woodvine told the meeting of connections of the area with Sir Winston Churchill.

He said: “I have received numerous concerns from residents in the immediate vicinity and am minded to concur with them.

“Although the property appears, and is listed, as being on Clough Lane it actually fronts on to Beech Lane – an unadopted highway which is in a terrible state of repair.

“The necessary building works will cause further damage and deterioration and significant inconvenience to residents. In fact, it will make life a living hell for them.

“I have witnessed many an HGV get stuck on these lanes, the chaos this causes is unnecessary and easily avoided.

“While I understand the barn is currently derelict, these plans will be overbearing on the nearby cottages in the conservation area and the listed buildings – many of which are historically significant and have associations with Sir Winston Churchill, who often stayed in this area while visiting his Oldham constituency.

“I would of course like to see this building brought back to life but due to the unparalleled impact this application will have on this historic and special area I would ask the committee to refuse it.”

Cllr Woodvine’s views were backed up by members of the public, who told Oldham Council why they believe it should have been rejected.

One said: “Clough Lane is a narrow public highway, which is already subject to excessive speed from vehicles using the route as a “cut through” from Brook Way/Mossley Road to Oldham Road in both directions.

“The lane is frequented by horse riders, local residents, pedestrians, delivery and emergency vehicles and the siting of two new car parking spaces, which will require cars to reverse directly on to the public highway, where width and visibility is already restricted, will put additional pressure on the lane and is quite simply dangerous.”

Another added: “This proposed development will have an adverse effect on the current character of the area.

“It is a beautiful little area with period and properties. Any new houses would destroy the current pleasant and quiet character. This proposal should be resoundingly rejected.”

Saddleworth Parish Council recommended refusal as the site is located in a designated conservation area described it as, ‘not in keeping with the character and buildings within the area.’

Stephen McGhee, who lives nearby, told the meeting: “It’s clear to see the council declined the applicant’s original application for this three dwelling conversion in August 2017.

“But at the time, it did approve plans for two dwellings in December 2018.

“Everything was fine except for the fact the applicant in July 2020 made another application for the same three dwellings.

“Despite gaining approval for a two-dwelling conversion, he was still pushing for three. Why would the council approve it when it previously declined an application?

“Ourselves and our neighbours submitted compelling objections. It’s one way in, one way out for everyone living in the area. There’s no parking facility for commercial vehicles while working on the site.

“Three properties, we just feel, is unacceptable.”

Despite that, Oldham Council’s officers found the application was allowable and would have a positive impact.

A report stated: “It is considered they would have a positive impact on the conservation area and the setting of the adjacent listed buildings.

“The proposed development would secure the active reuse of the building in the heart of the Grasscroft Conservation Area and the additions would be compatible with its character.

“To this end, it is considered the proposed use and alterations are considered both sympathetic and appropriate, and the proposed development would have a positive impact.”

Despite refusal being moved by Cllr Woodvine and seconded by Conservative colleague Cllr Luke Lancaster, they were voted down.

And approval was given with several conditions – including no alterations to the external appearance of the building should take place unless and until samples of the materials to be used on all external elevations, including the roof, external doors, windows, and rainwater goods, have been submitted to and approved in writing, no dwelling will be occupied until the access to the site and car parking space for that dwelling has been provided and parking spaces and turning area shall not be used for anything other than the parking and manoeuvring of vehicles.

Nothing can start until a report on bats has been approved in writing, no tree works can take place between March 1 and August 31 unless a detailed bird nest survey by a suitably experienced ecologist has been carried out.

A site management plan was also demanded at the meeting, which saw Cllrs Woodvine and Lancaster vote against approval.

