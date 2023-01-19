Next phase of Oldham’s Egyptian Rooms redevelopment to begin

THE transformation of the Old Town Hall’s Egyptian Room in Oldham has reached a major step forward – with work starting on the fit-out of the unit.

It’s a significant milestone in the plans for the future of the historic building – which will be transformed into a modern food hall, featuring six casual dining-style food stalls, a bar and a central seating area.

Catering for around 150 people, the Grade Two-listed space will offer both indoor and outdoor seating, as well as a new mezzanine area.

“The Hub” has been awarded the fit-out contract which will see the Egyptian Room converted into a bespoke contemporary food hall, all while preserving its historic character and original features.

The Egyptian Room is a prime example of restoration of Victorian architecture with historical significance. It features original decorative glazed wall and column tiling, parquet and terrazzo flooring, plastered ceilings and original arched windows and doors.

Internal works have now started and are due to be completed during the summer of 2023.

The Council were awarded an external funding grant of £1.1m from the Future High Street Funds towards the costs.

Councillor Amanda Chadderton, Leader of Oldham Council, said: “The historic Old Town Hall is much-loved by many Oldhamers; so it’s fantastic to see it not only being restored to its former glory but also bringing a contemporary food hall experience to our town centre.

“This is one of the final pieces of the jigsaw to fully restore this magnificent historic building, following the opening of the cinema and well-established food outlets. Once opened, the new food hall will add another great offer to Oldham’s growing day and night time leisure experience, along with the other great venues in and around our town centre.

“The regeneration of the space is another vital part of our Creating a Better Place programme – we’re creating a town centre for the future where people will want to live, work, visit and socialise.

“I’m also glad that we’ve partnered with The Hub, who have a wealth of experience in fit-out contracts and whose past commissions include the Royal Shakespeare Company, O2 Arena, and Royal Armouries.

“We are currently in negotiations with an operator and will be making an announcement to this end shortly.”

The once derelict grade II-listed Old Town Hall is already home to a seven-screen Odeon cinema, Nandos, Molino Lounge and Bittersweet and Costa Coffee, following redevelopment.

Watch a short video with Council Leader Amanda Chadderton as she talks more about the works https://vimeo.com/789032516/3d7d0028f3

To find out more about the broader regeneration plans, visit: www.oldham.gov.uk/regeneration