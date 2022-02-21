Every little helps. Saddleworth carers group benefit from cash donation

AN Uppermill based community initiative is celebrating after benefiting from a £500 donation.

The welcome funds for Saddleworth Carers Group (SCG) have come from the sale of second-hand books at Tesco’s Greenfield store on Chew Valley Road.

Staff member Gary Robinson made the cheque presentation to Dr Eamon O’Daly who helps run the group at Sacred Heart church hall.

Community champion Greg Barratt said: “It was a pleasure to award this money to a well worthy group.”

SCG meets on the second and fourth Friday of every month at 10am. Sessions are open to anyone with dementia and their carers and includes a programme of activities and guests as well as a free lunch.

Advice is also available to help anyone or their relatives who may be entitled to benefits or carers’ allowances.

You don’t have to be a Saddleworth resident to attend though sessions remain socially distanced. And all who attend must be double jabbed.

For more information, call Dr Eamon O’Daly on 01457 810614.

