Dr Kershaw’s Hospice walk postponed

Dr Kershaw’s Hospice has postponed the Hospice to Hospice Walk due to the coronavirus outbreak but hopes to reschedule the popular event for later in the year.

Events Fundraiser Grace Carr said: “Regretfully we have, along with fellow hospice Springhill, made the decision to postpone this year’s walk which was due to take place April 26.

“The world is in an unprecedented situation responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. The safety of our participants, volunteers, patients and staff must come first.

“We know this news will be disappointing to many but we are hoping that we can still run this event later on in the year so members of the community can walk in memory of their loved ones and still support the Hospice.”

The Hospice will be notifying participants that have already signed up for this year’s event in due course.

The Hospice’s walk and talk sessions along with their bereavement cafe are also cancelled until further notice.

If anyone has any questions please contact the fundraising team on 0161 624 2727 or via email: fundraising@drkh.org.uk

