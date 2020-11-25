Council delays decision on Oldham’s contribution to controversial homes and jobs plan

OLDHAM Council tonight (Wednesday, November 25) postponed a decision on whether to approve the controversial Greater Manchester Spatial Framework.

Salford and Stockport local authorities had previously failed to reach a decision on their boroughs’ contribution to meeting housing targets between now and 2037.

Now, Oldham councillors have followed suit. Cllr Hannah Roberts, OMBC’s Cabinet Member for Housing, told an extraordinary meeting of the council this evening: “Given the uncertainty arising from issues and events elsewhere in Greater Manchester I think it is right we review the options and look at what would be best for Oldham rather than proceeding to discuss the report’s recommendation this evening.”

Council leader Sean Fielding seconded the motion to withdraw the report saying: “It is clear Oldham Council needs a plan in order to determine where housing and employment and development will take place over the next few decades

“But we need to review whether this plan is indeed that plan.”

Leader of the opposition Cllr Howard Sykes said in a statement: “The Greater Manchester Spatial Framework will deliver tens of thousands of new homes across the whole of the city region.

“Each one of the ten authorities in Greater Manchester is expected to share the burden.

“We need to know what will change in Salford and Stockport before we arrive at our decision as it could have an impact on the residents of this Borough.

“More houses may come our way as a result as housing numbers may be displaced.”

Share this story: Tweet





Print

