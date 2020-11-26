Saddleworth woman charged with drugs offences in county lines operation

A DENSHAW woman has been charged with county lines and modern slavery offences as part of a major police operation.

On Friday, November 20, 2020, officers arrested and charged Stephanie Beard, 26, of Dumfries Avenue along with 21-year-old Nicole Crighton of Wilson Way, Oldham.

Beard has been charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs, possession of class A drugs and possession of class B drugs.

Crighton has been charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs. Both have been bailed to appear at Tameside Magistrates’ Court on December 22, 2020.

Seven men and four women were previously arrested and charged in October.

On Thursday, October 1, officers from Greater Manchester Police and North Yorkshire Police raided 10 addresses in parts of Oldham, Manchester and York as part of a four-month long joint-operation into county lines and modern slavery offences.

Since the inception of the operation – codenamed Homestead – GMP has been working alongside North Yorkshire Police and local partners as part of a multi-agency response to ensure the safeguarding of vulnerable people coerced into criminal activity.

Anyone with any information should call 101 quoting Operation Homestead. Details can also be anonymously passed to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Share this story: Tweet





Print

