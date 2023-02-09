Saddleworth schools receive big name backing for traffic scheme

TWO SADDLEWORTH schools are part of a scheme designed to make the roads around them safer and healthier.

And it has received the backing of the country’s greatest Paralympian, 17-time gold medal winner Dame Sarah Storey.

St Edward’s and Hey with Zion in Lees are among eight schools across the Oldham borough taking art in the School Streets initiative.

People living nearby and businesses close to the sites have been informed by letter about the details of the schemes.

School Streets aim to reduce air pollution, congestion, problem parking and to enable pupils to walk, cycle or scoot to school instead of jumping in the car.

Certain roads around the schools – operating under the same scheme because of their proximity – are closed to all traffic during term time hours when pupils are arriving and leaving. Only those with a permit, including residents and businesses, will be able to get access.

The restriction won’t apply to emergency vehicles, blue badge holders or essential deliveries.

Those dropping off or picking up pupils will not be able to drive into these streets, but can still park further away from school, if they need to, and walk the last part of the journey.

Signage, one-way systems, parking restrictions, bollards, road humps and changes to corners and gullies will be used at the various sites to make sure they are safer for everyone travelling to school.

Oldham Council secured funding of almost £85,000 from Transport for Greater Manchester and the Department for Transport to pay for the introduction of the schemes.

An Experimental Traffic Regulation Order is in place for the new measures and there will be opportunities over the coming months for people, businesses and the schools to give their feedback on them and how they are working.

And Dame Sarah, active travel commissioner for Greater Manchester, said: “I am delighted to see the commitment from Oldham Council in bringing School Streets to sites across the borough.

“The safety and health of children is of paramount importance and the facilities provided by a School Street also benefit residents who live near schools too.

“Whether it’s to reduce the danger from poorly parked vehicles outside the school gates, reduce the number of idling engines polluting the air or to ensure the safety of children crossing roads with less vehicle traffic, there are few arguments against installing these in more locations and so I hope to see the success of these trials lead to more schools and residents near the schools asking for similar in their neighbourhood.”

Councillor Amanda Chadderton, Leader of Oldham Council, added: “Traffic congestion and problem parking are issues at schools across the country, not just in Oldham.

“On top of that idling vehicles pollute the air that our young people breathe.

“School Streets help to reduce parking issues, queuing traffic, and air quality issues at the school gates, while improving road safety for children and their families.

“Our aim is to also encourage active travel – getting people into the routine of walking and cycling from a young age will stay with them for years.”

