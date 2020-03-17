Council tax rises for 2020/21

SADDLEWORTH residents face an increase on their council tax bill by both the Parish Council and Oldham Council for 2020/21.

The Parish Council agreed to increase its share of the bill – known as the precept – from £21.76 in 2019/20 by £1 based on a Band D property.

They explained this rise, which is the same as last year, will realise £8,700 to offset the loss of £10,000 of Rate Support Grant from Oldham Council for 2020/21.

They commented: “This money is a crucial part of our finances, helping us provide a wide range of services such as footpath clearances, litter picking, the Parish Cemetery, Civic Hall plus a whole range of other services which, if they weren’t carried out, would affect the community.”

The Parish Council has also committed to carrying out a full expenditure review to be completed by July.

In addition to the precept increase, a borough-wide council tax increase of 2.99 per cent was agreed by Oldham Council for 2020/21.

This is the lowest increase in council tax since 2015, despite significant pressures on the local authority, which has removed more than £215 million from its budget since 2010.

Cllr Abdul Jabbar MBE, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Finance and Corporate Services, said: “We understand many Oldham residents face a daily challenge to balance their own budgets.

“Similarly, Oldham Council faces its own financial challenges and balancing the resources available with the demands for spending while investing in the future and protecting local services gets harder each year.

“This year we have managed to maintain spending on services for local people by making savings from back office functions.

“We have a bold ambition to invest in the borough. We want good schools, thriving local town centres, better local housing and to promote the green agenda.

“This is why we’ve committed to building 2,000 homes and this budget supports that ambition. These priorities will create a brighter future for Oldham.”

The budget also includes a commitment to invest £306m to bring jobs, homes and other improvements to the borough.

To find out more about council tax, go online: www.oldham.gov.uk/info/200198/council_tax/

