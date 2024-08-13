Saddleworth’s United and City Supporters ready for next chapter in Manchester saga

IN recent years, it’s been the Manchester City fans in Saddleworth who have had more reasons to celebrate when it comes to the big football teams in Manchester.

However, last season’s FA Cup final saw United challenge City on the big stage at Wembley and emerge victorious.

Now the job for Red Devils’ boss Erik ten Hag and his team is to prove that their FA Cup final victory was not just a one-off for United supporters in Saddleworth and that the side can continue to narrow the gap on one of the best teams the Premier League has ever witnessed.

Ten Hag Must Repay United Backing

There was plenty of speculation regarding Ten Hag’s future at United going into that final, and perhaps that result at Wembley helped secure the Dutch manager’s job. The Red Devils, who are 20/1 with Paddy Power football odds to win the Premier League this season, decided to back the former Ajax boss by extending his contract in July. That performance in the final against City, who are 13/10 with an EPL bet to win a fifth consecutive title, did show what they are capable of against one of the best in the business. Ten Hag understands the pressures of being a Manchester United manager by now, and knows that his team must continue demonstrating progress.

United have a strong mix of experience and emerging talent that should serve them well when heading into the 2024/25 Premier League season. There’s perhaps even more onus on the senior players to stand up this term and produce performances that can enable United to challenge the likes of City and Arsenal for the Premier League crown. By their own high standards, players like Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, and Harry Maguire failed to perform at the level expected last season. It will be up to these senior players to drive up their standards to get United into the title conversation once again.

Saddleworth City Fans Won’t Be Panicking Yet

While United’s performance, covered by the BBC, in the FA Cup final was strong, one game does not define a good or a bad team. Saddleworth’s City fans have been spoilt in recent years, witnessing their team win the famous treble in the 2023/24 season, and becoming the first club to win the English top flight four years running last term.

With manager Pep Guardiola, who The Guardian confirmed could still sign a new deal, City remains the team to beat as the campaign approaches. Guardiola, likely stung by the final defeat at Wembley, will have his team ready to prove a point against United this season.

The rivalry between City and United has taken on a different dynamic since Sir Alex Ferguson’s time at Old Trafford. The power shift has been evident to supporters of both giant clubs in Saddleworth, and the 2024/25 season promises to provide another highly-anticipated chapter to this storied rivalry between these two great teams.

