Volunteers get hands on in Uppermill for Great British Spring Clean

A BROKEN garden ornament, a slab of polystyrene and 10 bags of rubbish were collected by volunteers during a recent litter pick in Uppermill.

Organised as part of Keep Britain Tidy’s Great British Spring Clean campaign and despite their haul, the group from Uppermill Community Action Network (UCAN) were pleasantly surprised by the lack of rubbish found.

Team leader Peter Killan said: “We had an excellent turnout despite a number of our regular volunteers being away on holiday.

“And there was far less litter than the last time we had a litter pick. This is possibly thanks to more people using the bins or taking their litter home, local walkers collecting litter and UCAN volunteers litter picking on their own during lockdowns.

“Credit is also due to Oldham Council’s street cleaning team for an excellent job.

“Thanks also to Greg Barratt from Tesco for generously providing refreshments and to Canal and River Trust for the equipment used.”

The local authority has now thanked all community groups and associations for their efforts during the Spring Clean which saw tons of rubbish removed from the streets.

Councillor Arooj Shah, Leader of Oldham Council, said: “Since the pandemic started one of the things that has really made me proud is how residents have come together and are prepared give up their own time.

“They’ve done it once again by getting behind the Great British Spring Clean – showing real pride in the neighbourhoods and areas where they live.

“Our Street cleaners do a great job cleaning up the borough but any help they receive from the public is appreciated.”

The council supports community litter picks, and District Teams loan out equipment. To do so contact them via Environmental.services@oldham.gov.uk

If you want OMBC to remove bagged litter after an organised group litter pick, agreed dates, times and locations are needed in advance.

However, if you are doing this as an individual, put any waste you collect in your bin at home.

To report litter and fly-tipping visit www.oldham.gov.uk/litter or www.oldham.gov.uk/flytipping

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

