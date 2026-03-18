Countdown begins for Diggle Scarecrow Trail as Disney theme revealed

Families are being invited to take part in this year’s Diggle Scarecrow Trail, with just days to go until the popular community event returns.

Running from Saturday, March 28 to Sunday, April 12, the trail promises a fun-filled day out for all ages, with this year’s theme set to bring a touch of Disney magic to the village.

Visitors can take part by purchasing a trail sheet, following the map around Diggle, solving clues along the way and voting for their favourite scarecrow. Completed sheets can then be returned in exchange for a sweet treat.

Trail sheets are priced at £3 and can be collected from a number of local outlets including Grandpa Greene’s, The Gate Inn, The Loading Bay and Diggle Lock.

Organisers say the event is designed to be an affordable and enjoyable activity for families, with residents and businesses once again getting creative to produce a range of imaginative displays.

The trail has become a firm favourite in the Saddleworth calendar, drawing visitors from across the area each year.

Participants are encouraged to bring the whole family along, including dogs, and explore the village while taking in the scarecrow creations.