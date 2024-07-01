Country fun comes to Scouthead and Austerlands Village Fete

FROM ferret racing to tractors and games, there will be fun for all at the Scouthead and Austerlands Village Fete this summer.

The popular annual event, with free admission, takes place on Saturday, August 3 from 11am till 3pm at Dawsons Field, Huddersfield Road.

Visitors can enjoy ferret racing, animals, tractors, displays and much more along with a a host of stalls, games, raffles, prizes, food and drink.

Organisers – Scouthead and Austerlands Community Group – welcome all to attend and would like to hear from anyone who has a few hours to spare to help out.

To find out more or get in touch about helping, visit their Facebook page: Scouthead and Austerlands Community Group.

