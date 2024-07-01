New Whit Friday trophy for Dobcross Youth Band thanks to generous Dronsfields

A SPARKLING new Scouthead and Austerlands Whit Friday band contest trophy will be presented to Dobcross Youth Band thanks to the generosity of local company Dronsfields.

Dobcross Youth Band captured this year’s youth section title at the Scouthead and Austerlands band contest, as well as finishing as runners-up at Lees and Springhead.

They will receive their new winners’ trophy at a presentation evening at The Spinners Arms, on Woodbrook Road, Springhead, on Wednesday, July 17.

Independent Mercedes-Benz specialists Dronsfields has been youth section sponsor at the Scouthead and Austerlands band contest for 30 years and volunteered to provide a replacement trophy for the one they previously provided in the late 1990s.

The new trophy was handed over to Pam Bailey, one of the Scouthead and Austerlands Whit Friday band contest organisers, by Angela Dronsfield, one of Dronsfields’ company directors (pictured).

Dobcross Youth Band is formed of committed players aged between six and 18. Formed in 1988 with a few village children it has now grown into a thriving organisation of more than 70 players.

