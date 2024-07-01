Iconic band will bring soul classics to Saddleworth stage

A MUSICAL powerhouse will be performing a variety of soul-stirring hits in Saddleworth for one night only this summer.

STAX of SOUL will be making their first return to Delph since ‘Party in the Park’ when they take to the stage of Millgate Arts Centre on Saturday, August 10.

The nine-piece band, which originated in Manchester in 1983, are following up last year’s sold-out 40th Anniversary Tour with their 41st Anniversary Legacy Tour – paying homage to their devoted fans.

Renowned for their vibrant brass section and electrifying performances, the band will feature over 30 iconic soul classics from Stax, Atlantic, Motown and Northern Soul.

Higher and Higher, Give Me Just A Little More Time, My Girl and In The Midnight Hour are just some of the songs you can expect to hear.

Doors will open at 6.30pm on the night ahead of the gig, which will start at 7.30pm and finish at around 10pm.

Tickets are £21.50, which includes a booking fee, can be bought online at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/booking/venueplan/RdiEJKhzXNnT

