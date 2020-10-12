Countryside chalets are home-from-home for family trip

PLANNING a family getaway to peaceful surroundings but just a stone’s throw away from the sights and sounds of a bustling village? Look no further than Hillcrest Holiday Homes.

Mike Mills and his wife Eileen are the brains behind the new accommodation in Uppermill which offers an idyllic home-from-home for all the family. Mike and son Tom built the two log chalets, which they have named Tree Tops and Stepping Stones.

The result is spacious eco cabins nestled in the tree tops with a stunning view up to Pots and Pans and down along the canal.

Complete with wood burners, free WiFi, Freeview television, dishwasher and secure bike storage, the chalets offer cosiness and all the comforts you’ll need for a trip away.

Eileen said: “It’s something we had planned to do in a few years but recently had the time so thought we would get started.

“We are really pleased with how the chalets have turned out and we hope we’ve made a relaxing place to stay.

“The view is great as it feels like you’re right in the trees and in the middle of nowhere but you’re actually very close to Uppermill.”

The chalets are built from stone and cedar on the outside and finished off inside with larch wood and pine along with oak flooring to give a comfortable countryside feel.

Each chalet sleeps six people, has a self-contained bathroom with walk-in shower, an open plan kitchen and living space and large sliding doors out to the decking area. The spacious and bright living rooms, along with a strong WiFi connection, make the chalets ideal for remote working.

Outside there is a communal area with a barbecue and seating where families can enjoy time together.

And the chalets are just two minutes away from Uppermill High Street so you can enjoy everything from walks in beautiful countryside to cosy pubs, local cafes and coffee shops.

So whether you’re coming to visit family or friends and need a socially distanced space, getting away from it all or coming to work in the area, you can experience a relaxing countryside getaway.

• Tree Tops is now complete and ready to book. Stepping Stone is undergoing the finishing touches and will be ready in the near future.

