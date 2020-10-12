Pupils become journalists to quiz Independent’s editor

THE potential next generation of journalists enjoyed an insight into the profession with the chance to question the Saddleworth Independent’s editor in chief.

Aimee Belmore was invited to join a zoom session with Bright Futures School for children with autism, based in Greenfield, to talk about her career and work running the local paper. Pupils asked questions about the qualifications needed to be a journalist, how to find the best stories, and Aimee’s opinion on fake news.

Pupil Noah Bradley said: “It was interesting to find out the sort of qualifications you need to be a journalist and how to start working in journalism.

“There was lots of information I didn’t know before talking to Aimee.”

Matthew Perse added: “It was a great chance to hear about the working day of a journalist and what sort of jobs are available in local newspapers.

“All my questions were answered and it sounds like working for newspaper is really enjoyable.”

The session was organised by the school to help pupils look at employment and work experiences opportunities and ideas.

Brian Banawich, Learning Mentor, said: “The employability sessions at Bright Futures School give our older students the chance to learn about the world of work and which further educational options are available when they leave school.

“They had asked about jobs in the media and they were delighted to have the opportunity to speak to a newspaper journalist. They really benefitted from the zoom interview with Aimee.”

Aimee, who has owned and run the newspaper for seven years, commented: “It was a pleasure to speak to the pupils, who were very interested in the paper and what we do in the community.

“They asked some great questions – which is exactly what journalism is all about!”

