Historic gas lamps are restored to former glory

A DELPH resident is delighted after an ‘unloved’ old gas lamp was cleaned up and given a new spark of life.

Helen Mayall noticed the lamp on Sandbed Lane in Delph, which had been well-looked after in her childhood had become rusty and decayed.

She reported her concerns to Saddleworth Parish Councillors Max Woodvine and Luke Lancaster, who set about helping to get the lamp spruced up.

They worked with the Oldham and Rochdale Street Lighting Team to get that lamp and seven others across Saddleworth cleaned up.

Helen said: “I used to ride my bike and go for walks along Sandbed where the gas lamp stands.

“It lit my path on cold, unforgiving winter mornings while delivering newspapers. It was like an old friend.

“I still pass my old friend regularly but in recent years I noticed it had been permanently lit and had started to rust – looking unloved and in danger of rusting away.

“We should look after our heritage so I decided to contact my councillors to see what could be done to save it.

“Luke and Max organised its makeover within weeks. I was delighted!

“They not only got the lamp on Sandbed fixed but found others and sorted those out too. Hopefully the lamps will go on for a few more years now.”

Cllr Lancaster added: “Our local heritage is very rich and every effort ought to be made to keep the history of our villages alive.

“These lamps are an integral part of our history, and I’d like to thank the specialist team for their work in preserving them.”

