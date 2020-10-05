Spiderman lands in Denshaw for village’s scarecrow competition

A GOOD idea is worth repeating so the cancellation of Denshaw’s annual flower show didn’t deter creative villagers.

The addition of a scarecrow trail has been a popular annual boost to the late summer festivities. So, when the customary floral and vegetable displays were shelved until 2021 residents decided to press ahead with a new crop of scarecrows.

Back in April the Independent’s thriving social media platforms highlighted the arrival of two nurses in recognition of NHS workers during the pandemic.

Now the pair have been joined by a collection of other colourful figures much to the amusement and delight of locals and other visitors.

There was no official theme for this year’s group of characters or no official winner but Spiderman and his net provided an eye-catching entry.

Here are a few of Denshaw’s other characters – how many did you spot?

