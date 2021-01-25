Leading employment lawyer on hand to help advise businesses

NORTH Ainley, one of Oldham’s long-established independent law firms, welcomes top Employment Law Consultant Peter Norbury to help advise local businesses.

Peter has specialised in employment law for more than 30 years and is recognised as one of the UK’s leading employment lawyers by Chambers & Partners.

With experience in acting for a vast range of clients including FTSE100 PLCs, start-up businesses, institutions and private clients,

Peter can advise on all aspects of employment law right here in Oldham.

His experience of dealing with redundancies, restructuring, TUPE transfers, Industrial Relations issues and difficult tribunals has proved invaluable to employers.

He has also successfully represented individuals seeking to protect their rights.

Peter, whose career has always been at Eversheds, said: “It is more important than ever for local businesses to be able to access the best support and advice.

“I am a problem solver and focused on getting the best outcome for my clients.

“Having lived in the Oldham area for many years I know North Ainley well. They always put the client first while focusing on the highest levels of service, which is what sets them apart.”

John Ainley, Senior Partner, is thrilled to have Peter join the firm as it is something they have talked about for quite some time.

John said: “Finally, we get one of the UK’s leading lawyers to support businesses across Oldham, and adjoining towns, to give them exactly what they need – accessible expertise and cost-effective advice.

“Peter will most certainly add to our outstanding reputation for supporting North West businesses with straightforward, clear and honest advice on property development matters, commercial and corporate issues, litigation, and employment law matters.”

North Ainley is a team of talented individuals who are focused on supporting clients in dealing with a full range of business and personal matters.

At the same time there is a strong commitment to charities, the local community, corporate and social responsibility, ethical ways of working and high standards – the foundations which the firm lives by.

For more information visit North Ainley’s website www.northainley.co.uk or contact Peter by emailing cpn@northainley.co.uk or calling 0161 624 5614.

