Cricket club provides Saddleworth more safety with defibrillator guidance

A SADDLEWORTH cricket club has stepped up its safety commitment with extra training on using its defibrillator.

The vital piece of equipment has been in place at Greenfield for three years following a fundraising initiative.

Now those associated with the Ladhill Lane club have received expert guidance on how to use and maintain it through defibshop.

That has helped ensure everyone there and in the local community feels confident in responding to cardiac emergencies.

A defibrillator delivers an electric shock to the heart to restore normal heart rhythm in the event of a sudden cardiac arrest.

With every passing minute without defibrillation, survival chances decrease by 10 per cent, making immediate access to the device crucial.

And even though step-by-step voice instructions are provided and people do not require prior training to use, Greenfield CC has ensured staff and members are educated on how to respond swiftly and effectively in the event of an emergency.

“This isn’t just about Greenfield Cricket Club, it’s about the entire community,” said chairman Jason Taylor.

“Having a defibrillator on site ensures we are ready to act in an emergency and we hope other clubs take similar steps to protect their players and supporters.”

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

